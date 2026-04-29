GREAT FALLS — For the first time since 2016, the Providence softball team finished the regular season with a winning record. The Argos wrapped up at 27-22 overall, with a 19-9 tally in the new Frontier Conference.

Now on the horizon is the upcoming conference tournament this weekend in Dickinson, N.D.

Providence coach Joey Egan has led the Argos to successful seasons in the past and she said it didn't take very long for her to realize this team could be special as well.

"We've slowly been building and finally, we arrived," Egan said on Tuesday during Providence's practice at the Multi Sports Complex. "This fall, they really played great. We went and played some good teams in Spokane."

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Providence softball has 'slowly been building' toward best season in a decade

This is a turnaround that comes after a total of 31 wins in the past three seasons.

This spring, the Argos recently went on a program record eight-game win streak spanning between April 11-21. While it was snapped this past weekend in a series loss to Valley City State, the Argos seem to be finding their groove at the right time of year.

Great Falls' Tehneson Ehnes has been a vital part of the turnaround, as she has won the past three conference player of the week awards. Additionally, she leads the Frontier in RBI (67) and triples (7), both ranking top six nationally, as well.

"Two of the best base runners in front of me that you can (have), I owe all that to them," Ehnes said. "My mindset is to go out there and get the job done. And now apparently it's been working."

Florence native Kasidy Yeoman leads the conference in batting average (.463), hits (76), stolen bases (27) and runs scored (65). She said she's never played on a team like this one.

"The friendships, like, not only in softball are we close, like, even off the field," Yeoman said. "I know that I have the team behind me ready to help me out. Or if they see something in my batting, or in my lead off of first or any of that, they'll let me know and then they're the first people the next day to be like, hey, you want to work on this? I think that's really cool."

Two impact transfers for the Argos are twin sisters Alix and Erin Bishop. Alix currently leads the Frontier in home runs (12).

"It feels like a pretty big accomplishment," Alix Bishop said. "I've always been a power hitter. I've never really been seen as a power hitter because I'm not like one of those big softball players, but I've put a lot of time and a lot of effort into my swing and it feels really good to be seeing those results."

Erin Bishop ranks third in the conference in doubles (18) and RBI (46).

"Anything you do for yourself is benefiting the team," Erin said. "Trying to help the team out in as many ways as possible, whether it's getting a base hit, stealing a base. I just love playing for the team and helping push the team as far as we can get."

On the topic of family ties, Ehnes and Egan are related to each other.

"Watching (Ehnes) excel and be three-time player of the week and hitting her home runs, it's just been a very proud aunt moment," Egan said.

Providence enters the first-ever Frontier Conference tournament as the No. 2 seed and begins play on Thursday at 2 p.m. against Mayville State. In the regular season, the Argos won all five games against the Comets.