Providence slips to No. 8, Montana Tech cracks NAIA volleyball top 25

Providence is ranked No. 8 while Montana Tech pushed its way into the latest NAIA volleyball top 25 coaches poll released Wednesday.

The Argos (10-2) slipped one spot from No. 7 after a four-set defeat to Frontier rival Carroll College, but have since reeled off four straight wins over conference foes Rocky Mountain, MSU-Northern, Mayville State (N.D.) and Valley City State (N.D.).

Providence is scheduled to face Bismarck State and Dickinson State on the road Friday and Saturday.

Montana Tech (10-1) has cracked the latest poll at No. 24. The Orediggers have won 10 consecutive matches following a season-opening defeat to Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) on Aug. 14.

Montana Tech travels to play conference games at No. 16 Bellevue (Neb.) on Thursday and at Dakota State (S.D.) on Saturday.

Also representing the Frontier Conference in the latest poll is Bellevue (Neb.) at No. 16. The Bruins (8-2) jumped three spots from their previous ranking.

Bellevue has won five straight matches entering Thursday's ranked showdown with No. 24 Montana Tech at home.

Eastern Oregon (15-0) is again the No. 1-ranked team, having received 18 first-place votes. To see the full top 25 rankings, click here.