Providence rises again, reaches No. 2 ranking in NAIA volleyball top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence again achieved the highest national ranking in program history Wednesday when the latest NAIA women's volleyball coaches' top 25 poll was released.

The Argos have now won 20 consecutive matches to improve to 21-1 overall and climb to No. 2 in the poll after previously being ranked third. Providence's only loss came to No. 1-ranked and still undefeated Eastern Oregon (20-0) on Aug. 22.

Northwestern (Iowa) is ranked third, Concordia (Neb.) is fourth and Indiana Wesleyan is fifth. View the complete rankings.

The Argos won their 20th consecutive match with a sweep of Frontier Conference rival Carroll College last Saturday. Senior Bella Thompson was named the league's setter of the week on Monday as UP also had sweeps of MSU-Northern and Rocky Mountain College.

Joining Providence from the Frontier in the poll are Bellevue (Neb.) at No. 7 and Dakota State (S.D.) at No. 24. Carroll was previously ranked No. 24 but fell out of the latest poll and into the receiving votes category. MSU-Northern and Montana Tech also received votes.

Providence sits atop the Frontier Conference standings with a 14-0 record in league play. Bellevue is second at 12-2, followed by MSU-Northern (9-5), Montana Tech (8-6), and Carroll (7-6). View the Frontier Conference standings.

The Frontier Conference tournament is scheduled for Nov. 13-15 at Helena, and the NAIA tournament will begin on Nov. 22.

