Providence ranked second, Carroll eighth in NAIA women's basketball top 25; Montana Tech ninth in men's poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a runner-up finish at last year's NAIA women's basketball national tournament, Providence begins the 2024-25 season ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation.

The preseason 2024-25 NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll was released Tuesday.

The Argos received seven first-place votes and are ranked behind only reigning national champion Dordt (Iowa), which received 12 first-place votes. Dordt totaled 532 points to Providence's 525.

RELATED: 'READY TO PLAY A GAME': PROVIDENCE WOMEN SEEK REDEMPTION FROM NAIA CHAMPIONSHIP LOSS

Carroll, which lost to Providence in the semifinals of last year's national tournament, is ranked eighth in the preseason poll. Rocky Mountain is 21st. No other Frontier Conference teams are ranked.

Following Dordt and Providence in the rankings are Indiana Wesleyan, Campbellsville (Ky.) and Concordia (Neb.).

Providence, Carroll and Rocky begin their seasons Oct. 31.

In the preseason 2024-25 NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll, Montana Tech is ranked ninth.

The Orediggers, who won the 2024 Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament championships, lost in the second round of the NAIA tournament last year. They're the only Frontier team in the preseason top 25.

Montana Tech begins its 2024-25 season Nov. 1 against Walla Walla (Wash.) at the Montana Western Classic in Dillon.

Langston (Okla.) is the No. 1 team in the preseason rankings after finishing as the national runner-up last season. College of Idaho — which includes Caden Handran of Scobey, Alex Germer of Missoula, Dougie Peoples of Butte and Drew Wyman of Great Falls on its roster — is ranked second, followed by Indiana Wesleyan at No. 3. Reigning national champion Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) is fourth, and Oklahoma Wesleyan is fifth.