Providence, ranked No. 7, leads Frontier recognition in NAIA volleyball top 25

Providence has checked in at No. 7 in the first NAIA coaches top 25 poll of the regular season, slipping one spot from its preseason ranking.

The Argos are 6-1 overall to begin the season, with their only loss coming to Lewis-Clark State in four sets on Aug. 21. They open their Frontier Conference schedule on Friday at Carroll College before traveling to Billings to face Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.

Bellevue (Neb.) is the only other Frontier team ranked in the top 25. The Bruins, at 4-2 overall, are No. 19 this week, falling 11 spots from their preseason ranking.

Montana Tech, at 5-1, is in the receiving votes category. The Orediggers lost their season opener to Olivet Nazarene in five sets but have since reeled off five consecutive wins.

Eastern Oregon (11-0) is the No. 1-ranked team, having received 17 of 18 first-place votes. To see the full top 25 rankings, click here.