Providence powers into NAIA volleyball quarterfinals with sweep of Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Providence's second pool-play match at the NAIA volleyball championship was nearly a carbon copy of its first.

The No. 6 Argos started slow, then flexed their muscles en route to a 28-26, 25-22, 25-20 sweep over No. 11 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) on Friday at the Tyson Events Center. The win secured a spot in the quarterfinal round for Providence.

Similar to their Wednesday match against College of Idaho, the Argos dug an early first-set hole against Mount Vernon Nazarene on Friday. The Cougars took an 8-5 lead on a kill by Evelyn Brown.

Providence, though, scored the next five points of the set — getting two kills from Sadie Giles and one from Kiyana Faupula, a Faupula/Giles block and a service ace from Araleigh Arnold. It was a back-and-forth battle from there, with Providence ultimately getting to set point at 24-21 on a Bella Green kill.

Mount Vernon Nazarene went on a 5-1 run to get take a 26-25 lead, but the Argos put down the next three points — Bella Thompson assisting kills by Green, Martyna Fiedler and Cabry Taylor, who scored set point.

The Cougars again started fast in the second set, jumping out to a 6-1 advantage. They led through the first half of the set, but Providence clawed back and took a brief lead at 16-15. From there, the teams stayed within two points of each other until set point.

The Argos broke a 22-22 tie by scoring three consecutive points — a kill by Franny Martins, a service ace by Kyra Saiers and Mount Vernon Nazarene attack error — to take the second set.

Mount Vernon Nazarene started the third set like it had the first two and built a quick 3-0 lead. Providence settled in more quickly this time around, though, and got the set back even at 4-4.

The big run came moments later. Trailing 9-8, Providence scored eight of the next nine points to take a 16-10 lead and control of the set. The Cougars got back within two on multiple occasions but could never get closer, and the Argos punched their quarterfinal ticket on a Taylor kill to close out the set and match.

Green and Fiedler each had 11 kills to pace Providence, which also got seven kills from Giles and five each from Faupula and Taylor. Taylor was also in on five total blocks.

Thompson, the Frontier Conference player of the year, had 36 assists for the Argos. Saiers had 23 digs, and Giles added 12.

Libby Evanshine led Mount Vernon Nazarene with a match-high 13 kills.

Providence (34-2) finished play in Pool F with two sweeps to advance to bracket play. The Argos will play a quarterfinal match at 7:30 p.m. (MT) Saturday.