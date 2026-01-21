Providence out duals MSU-Northern 31-10 in matchup of only 2 collegiate wrestling programs in state

GREAT FALLS — In the second dual of the winter between Montana's only two collegiate wrestling programs, NAIA No. 12 Providence once again got the better of No. 24 MSU-Northern Tuesday night at the McLaughlin Center 31-10.

The Argos started fast, winning the first five matches in the dual to take a commanding 23-0 lead. Northern then responded in this matchup of Cascade Collegiate Conference foes, winning three of the final five, but all by no more than major decision.

Only one fall was recorded in the dual and that was at weight class 149, as Hamilton nativve Jesse Anson (UP) pinned Jackson Syron (MSU-N).

Providence took the first dual in November, 42-4.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: