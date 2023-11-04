Providence, MSU-Northern women pick up wins to improve to 2-0

(Editors note: MSU Northern press release)

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence and MSU-Northern women's basketball teams kicked off the Holiday Inn Classic with wins against Northwest University and Corban University at the McLaughlin Center on Friday.

MSU-Northern 82, Corban 56

The MSU-Northern Skylights beat Corban University 82-56 in Great Falls, Montana. The Skylights pushed the lead in the first quarter by 11 (17-28). Northern pushed the lead to 16 going into halftime. The Skylights extended the lead to 20 and never looked back.

Individual Stats: The Skylights had four athletes in double figures. Northern was led by Ryley Kehr, who had 21 points and four rebounds. Savannah Toms added 12 points and three rebounds. Shyan Krass came off the bench with a good lift going 5-7 with 11 points and six rebounds. Taya Trottier added 10 points and five assists

The Warriors were led by Maddie Godwin with 19 points and added four assists. Autumn Agnew added 16 points going 4-12 from the field. Madison Hodnett led the team in seven rebounds.

Stats of the Game: The MSU-Northern Skylights shot a field goal percentage of 46, 30 percent from the arc, and 83 percent from the free throw line.

Corban shot 36 percentage from the field, 15 percent from the 3-point line, and 53 percent from the free throw.

The Skylights so Far: The Skylights are 2-0 in the overall season.

Up Next: The Skylight play in Great Falls against on November 17 against Stephens College at 7 p.m.

MTN Sports Photo

Providence 81, Northwest 52

(Editors note: Providence press release)

The University of Providence women's basketball program defeated Northwest University 81-52 Friday night.

The Argos (2-0) scored the first field goal of the game when graduate transfer Ashlee Maldonado took the opening tip all the way to the basket for a layup.

The Eagles (0-2) would respond with a pair of jumpers to take a 5-4 lead, but a fast break three-pointer by Maldonado gave the Argos a two-point cushion.

Midway through the first quarter, senior Maddy Dixon scored five straight and a three by Maldonado extended the Argo lead to eight.

Argos would continue to grow their lead in the second quarter going on a 26-13 run to make it 42-26. Maldonado led the way for UP in the first half with 13 points and freshman Keanna Salave'a added 10 as well.

In the second half, Salave'a scored the first seven points and a three pointer by sophomore Camryn Cartwright gave the Argos a 57-33 lead.

In the fourth quarter, graduate student Alicia Oatis and freshman Hayleigh Smith carried UP to an 8-4 run to make it 74-49.

UP would maintain their edge the rest of the way, winning the game 81-52. Salave'a led the way for UP with 17pts and 10reb. Maldonado added 13pts, 5reb, and 5ast, and Oatis had eight points of her own.

The Argos will be back in action Nov. 4 for the Holiday Inn Classic finale when they host Corban University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. in the McLaughlin Center.