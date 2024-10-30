Providence, Montana Western, Montana Tech volleyball remain ranked as regular season reaches homestretch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence, Montana Western and Montana Tech are ranked Nos. 14, 15 and 19 in the latest NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Rating, which was released Wednesday.

The Argos slid one spot from their prior No. 13 ranking, while Western climbed two spots from 15th. Tech held steady at No. 19. No other Frontier Conference teams are ranked, though Carroll received votes.

Northwestern (Iowa) is again the No. 1-ranked team after receiving all 21 first-place votes. Concordia (Neb.), Eastern Oregon, Jamestown (N.D.) and Indiana Wesleyan make up the rest of the top five. View the complete poll.

Providence, Western and Tech are each 8-3 in Frontier play this season to sit in a three-way tie for first in the conference standings. Each team has four league matches remaining before the conference tournament Nov. 15-16 in Havre.

The Argos (19-6 overall) have split their last four matches — defeating MSU-Northern and Rocky Mountain and losing to Western and Tech. Providence hosts Western at 7 p.m. Wednesday and travels to Carroll on Friday before closing out the regular season with home matches versus MSU-Northern and Montana Tech next week.

Western (18-6 overall) has won five consecutive matches, including five-set victories over Providence, Carroll and Rocky Mountain in recent weeks. After Wednesday's match at Providence, the Bulldogs host MSU-Northern on Saturday and then finish their regular season with matches against Tech and Rocky.

And Tech (16-8 overall) has won three straight. The Orediggers host Carroll at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Rocky at 2 p.m. Saturday. They're at Montana Western and Providence next week to wrap up regular-season play.