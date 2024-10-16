Providence, Montana Western and Montana Tech ranked in NAIA volleyball top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence, Montana Western and Montana Tech remain in the latest 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Rating, which was released Wednesday.

The Argos (17-4 overall, 6-1 conference) are the highest-ranked Frontier Conference team in the poll at No. 13. They were ranked 12th in the previous poll but were swept by No. 2 Jamestown (N.D.) on Oct. 10. Providence has won five of its past six matches and returns to Frontier play against MSU-Northern on Thursday.

Western (14-6, 4-3) is ranked 17th, and Tech (13-7, 5-2) is 19th. The Bulldogs and Orediggers are set to play Thursday in Dillon.

In this week's poll, Western climbed two spots from its previous ranking of No. 19. The Bulldogs also lost to Jamestown on Oct. 11 but have won four of five matches overall.

Tech, meanwhile, moved up one place from its prior No. 20 ranking. The Diggers have won three of their past four, with the loss coming at Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) on Oct. 11.

Carroll (14-7, 2-5) also received votes in the poll. The Fighting Saints host Rocky Mountain on Thursday.

Northwestern (Iowa) is again the top team in the poll, receiving all 20 first-place votes. Jamestown, Concordia (Neb.), Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon make up the rest of the top five. View the complete poll.