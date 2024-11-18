Providence, Montana Tech, Montana Western to play in NAIA volleyball championship bracket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence, Montana Tech and Montana Western will play in the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship.

The organization announced the tournament qualifiers and opening-round pairings on Monday.

Providence (25-6) won the Frontier Conference championship and received the league's automatic bid for the national tournament. The Argos are making their first appearance since 2021 and will host Cumberlands (Ky.) in the opening round on Saturday.

Montana Tech (19-10) and Montana Western (22-9), who both made the national tournament last year and lost out in pool play, will also host opening-round matches Saturday. The Orediggers will play Bushnell (Ore.), while the Bulldogs will face Oregon Tech.

The 48-team tournament begins with 24 opening-round matches to qualify teams for the final site at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Pool play kicks off the final-site action on Dec. 4. The national championship match is Dec. 10.

