Providence, Montana Tech, Montana Western in NAIA volleyball top 20 ahead of Frontier Conference tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Rating of the regular season, which was released Wednesday, the Frontier Conference placed three teams in the top 20.

Providence is the highest-ranked Frontier team at No. 13. Montana Tech is ranked 17th and Montana Western is 19th.

Northwestern (Iowa) is the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll, followed by Concordia (Neb.), Jamestown (N.D.), Indiana Wesleyan and Bellevue (Neb.) to round out the top five. View the complete poll.

The Frontier Conference tournament is Friday and Saturday at MSU-Northern in Havre. The Argos (23-6 overall, 12-3 Frontier) won the regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed for the tournament. They receive an opening-round bye.

Tech (19-9, 11-4) is the No. 2 seed and also receives a first-round bye. Western (20-8, 10-5) is the third seed and will play sixth-seeded Rocky Mountain in the first round. The other first-round match pits No. 4-seeded Carroll versus No. 5 seed MSU-Northern.

The Frontier Conference championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, and the winner will receive the league's automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament, which begins Nov. 23.

More information on the Frontier Conference tournament can be found here.

