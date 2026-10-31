Providence men fall to Bushnell (Ore.) 96-92 in home opener

GREAT FALLS — It was back and forth the entire time, but in the end Bushnell (Ore.) prevailed over Providence 96-92 in men's basketball on Friday.

Point guard Quinn Swanson had 23 points to lead Providence, and added nine rebounds to his stat line.

Bushnell guard Kaleb Burnett led the Beacons in scoring with 24 points of his own. Off the bench for the Beacons, Drew Groenig had 14 points.

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Providence men fall to Bushnell Beacons 96-92 in home opener

It was head coach Michael Claxton's first game at Providence, and said that he thinks his team has a lot of potential if they start cleaning up the little things.

One of those little things is giving up offensive rebounds that lead to second-chance points. The Argos gave up 14 offensive boards, and that resulted in 19 second-chance points for the Beacons.

The Argos tip off Saturday at 6:45pm at the McLaughlin Gymnasium Center against Walla Walla.