Providence leads three Frontier Conference teams in NAIA volleyball top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Frontier Conference teams are listed in the third edition of the 2024 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, announced Wednesday morning by the national office.

Providence moved two spots from No. 15 to No. 13 with an overall record of 13-3. Montana Western fell six spots from No. 13 to No. 19 with an overall record of 10-5.

Montana Tech returned to the NAIA’s top 25 at No. 20 with an overall record of 10-5. Carroll remained in the receiving votes section.

Providence and Montana Tech are tied for first in the Frontier volleyball conference standings with 4-1 records. Montana Western and Carroll are each 2-3 in the conference along with Rocky Mountain.

Frontier volleyball conference action continues Thursday with MSU-Northern at No. 20 Montana Tech, (RV) Carroll at No. 19 Montana Western and Rocky Mountain at No. 13 Providence.

Saturday’s schedule includes No. 19 Montana Western at MSU-Northern, (RV) Carroll at No. 13 Providence and No. 20 Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain.

Northwestern (Iowa) received all 20 first-place votes to again top the NAIA poll. Jamestown (N.D.), Eastern Oregon, Concordia (Neb.) and Southern Oregon round out the top five. View the complete poll.

