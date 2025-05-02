Providence freshman Lauren Cima solidifying season as new Frontier hammer throw champion

GREAT FALLS — With a heave of 52.6 meters on Thursday, Providence freshman Lauren Cima won the Frontier Conference hammer throw championship right outside of UP's McLaughlin Center.

"It's been exciting this year," Cima said after winning the title. "It's been a good year, and my team has been really supportive, and my coach has been pushing me so it's been good."

Providence freshman thrower Lauren Cima wins Frontier hammer throw title, already qualified for NAIA nationals

The Frontier track and field championships don't take place in full until Sunday and Monday in Helena, but Cima already claimed the first award up for grabs.

Prior to the event — which would have solidified her spot at the NAIA national meet anyway — Cima's best throw of 54.26 at the Montana Open was an "A" standard which automatically qualified her to compete on the biggest stage.

She attributed Thursday's best throw to her coach Alan Cress.

"He's been pushing me this whole year, and I've really wanted to show him that I can go further and further," Cima said. "I just want to push, hopefully hit 56 pretty soon."

Cress said that winning the hammer throw is big for Cima's confidence as she gets ready for nationals.

"You're surrounded by really good throwers, and so in those first three attempts you have to be really confident," Cress said. "She's put herself in a position to be in that last flight with the best of the best.

"Her sights are to be a national champion someday, and I think she's on that path."

Cima is just getting started though, as she still has more to compete in at the conference championships in Helena.

"I'm hoping to be at the top for shot and disc too," Cima said.

If she is able to place highly, or win both events, she said her confidence would be boosted.

"It would help for me nationals," Cima said. "If I've won the championship here, it's like I know I can do more, I can push further."

