Providence drops first game of season to College of Idaho

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence men's basketball program fell to #1 The College of Idaho 82-53 Saturday night.

The Yotes (1-0) made their first two field goals of the game and jumped out to an early 10-2 lead.

The Argos (2-1) would respond with jumpers by senior Davien Harris-Williams and junior Jamil Bowles to cut the lead to four.

A few minutes later a breakaway dunk by senior Jaylin Reed shortened the Yotes lead to six, but a 10-2 run by the C of I extended their lead to 13.

The Yotes finished the half on a 17-6 run to go into halftime leading 45-23.

UP would start the second half on a 14-7 run behind baskets by senior Sam Vining, Reed, and senior Caleb Currington to make it 52-37 Yotes.

Both sides would trade buckets, but an 8-3 run by C of I extended their lead to 22. Despite a late run by the Argos, UP fell to the College of Idaho 82-53.

The Argos will be back in action Nov. 10 when they visit Multnomah University. Tip off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. in Portland, Ore.