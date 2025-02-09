Watch Now
Providence defends home court against Rocky Mountain in women's, men's rubber matches

Nikolajs Atanasovs
GREAT FALLS — The final round of Frontier Conference basketball games started Saturday with Providence playing host to Rocky Mountain College at the McLaughlin Center.

With the season series tied at 1-1 for both the women and men, the Argos and Battlin' Bears had eyes set on taking their respective regular-season series.

It was the Argos who started the afternoon strong, as the women would take care of the Bears 68-53 behind the performances of Keanna Salave'a (17 points, nine rebounds), Ashlee Maldonado (15 points, six assists and rebounds) and Ainsley Thurber (16 points on 6-8 shooting). Rocky was led by Gracee Lekvold who dropped in a game-high 19 points.

On the men's side, the Argos would again find success, breezing to a 100-78 win. Providence shot 61.7% from the field and 42.3% from distance en route to the victory. Mike Wright Jr. finished 4-of-7 from three, and ended with a game-high 19 points.

The win for the Providence men propels them to an 8-3 conference tally, which is now tied with Montana Tech for first place. Tech went 0-2 this last week after losses to Providence Thursday, and MSU-Northern Saturday.

