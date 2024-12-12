Providence, Carroll ranked in NAIA women's top 25; Montana Tech sixth in men's poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Providence women and Montana Tech men are ranked in the top 10 of the latest NAIA top 25 basketball polls, which were released Wednesday.

The Argos, who were the national runner-up last season, are fifth in the NAIA Women's Basketball Top 25 Poll. Carroll is also ranked at No. 21.

Providence, which was previously ranked sixth, has won seven consecutive games after beginning the season with back-to-back losses. The Argos haven't played a game since Nov. 29 but are back in action on Dec. 17 against Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) in Florida.

Carroll held steady at No. 21 and has won four consecutive games. The Fighting Saints are 5-3 on the season and next play on Dec. 19 versus No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) in Arizona.

Reigning national champion Dordt (Iowa) tops the women's poll, followed by Indiana Wesleyan. Southern Oregon is fourth. No other Frontier Conference team are ranked, but Rocky Mountain and Montana Tech both received votes. View the complete women's top 25.

Tech is the lone Frontier team in the NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches' Poll, though Rocky Mountain received votes. The Orediggers are sixth, down one spot from their prior No. 5 ranking.

Tech is 10-0 on the season (the Diggers lost an exhibition game at Montana on Tuesday) and plays two ranked opponents at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz., next week. The Diggers will play fourth-ranked Arizona Christian on Dec. 16 and No. 9 The Master's (Calif.) on Dec. 17.

Georgetown (Ky.) is the No. 1 team in the men's top 25, followed by College of Idaho and reigning national champion Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.). View the complete men's top 25.