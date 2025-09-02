Providence middle Cabry Taylor named national NAIA defender of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After leading Providence to a 4-0 weekend at the CSM Labor Day Classic and taking home her first Frontier Conference player of the week award of the season, Argos junior Cabry Taylor has been named the NAIA defender of the week.

Taylor's defensive skills were on full display as she accumulated a remarkable 23 blocks across four matches, averaging 1.64 blocks per set. Her commanding presence at the net was a key factor in the Argos' ability to stifle opposing offenses, particularly during their decisive sweep over No. 24 William Carey (Miss.) and their hard-fought victory against No. 8 IU Kokomo (Ind.). In these matches alone, Taylor recorded eight and seven blocks, respectively.

In addition to her defensive contributions, Taylor, from White Sulphur Springs, averaged 3.36 kills per set and boasted an outstanding .471 hitting percentage throughout the weekend. Her offensive consistency was pivotal in maintaining the Argos' momentum and securing their undefeated run last week.

This is the Argos first NAIA player of the week award since Taylor took home the honor last season following her 1.85 blocks per set at the 2024 Labor Day Classic. Taylor is the fifth player in program history to earn the NAIA Player of the Week award joining Sacha Legros (2019, 2021), Cydney Finberg-Roberts (2019), Bella Thompson (2024), and Nina Janjic (2024).

UP coach Arunas Duda on Taylor's performance stated, "What an exciting and well-deserved honor for Cabry as she had an outstanding weekend. Cabry played consistently well through all four matches and stepped up when our team needed a big play in the toughest situations."

The Argos will be back in action Friday, Sept. 5 when they travel to Helena, Mont. for the Frontier Conference Opener against Carroll College at 7:00 p.m.