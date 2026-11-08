Providence Argos say goodbye to home volleyball court, celebrate coach Arunas Duda’s lasting legacy

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence volleyball team took its home court for the final time Saturday, turning an emotional farewell into a celebration of the players, alumni and coach who built the program.

Fans packed the McLaughlin Center Gymnasium as the Argos faced Montana Tech in their last home volleyball match before the university closes at the end of the current school year.

Providence pushed the match to five sets but could not finish with the storybook ending head coach Arunas Duda had hoped for. Still, Duda walked away proud of the fight his team showed.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

Argos volleyball says goodbye to home court, celebrates Arunas Duda’s lasting legacy

“They stepped up, and it hasn’t been an easy go,” Duda said. “We faced a lot of adversity this year, and they stepped up and did a darn good job.”

The night was also a celebration of Duda’s 24 years with the program. Providence named the court in his honor Friday, allowing Duda to share the moment with his family, current players and many of the former athletes he coached.

“It’s really special,” Duda said. “My kids got to see that. My family got to see that. All the years we spent in this gym, it’s really special to have them be a part of that.”

Senior outside hitter Martyna Fiedler tried to take in every detail before the match began.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to forget it all,’” Fiedler said. “Now it’s my time to kind of soak it all in, look around, see who I’m playing for and just be grateful.”

For Fiedler, the night represented more than her own four seasons at Providence. It was a chance to recognize every team Duda coached and everyone who helped build Argo volleyball.

“We’re celebrating all of the seasons that coach Duda coached here,” Fiedler said. “Just playing for him, playing for this program, playing for the school.”

Former Providence All-American Sadie Giles was among the alumni who returned to Great Falls for the final home match. Giles said walking back into the gym was exciting but bittersweet.

“It’s always fun to see previous alumni, previous teammates, coaches,” Giles said. “It was sweet to see all the people, but sad that it’s not going to be here anymore.”

Giles became one of the most decorated athletes in program history while playing for Duda. She said his influence extended far beyond volleyball.

“Coach Duda has meant a lot to me,” Giles said. “He has taught me so much, not just the volleyball side, but off the court, too.”

The returning alumni filled the gym with reminders of the community the program created across generations. Duda said seeing former players return meant as much as any championship or tournament appearance.

“They sacrificed so much to be here,” Duda said. “There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into the hard work they put in every day. For them to come back and appreciate that, love that and value the relationships we built over the years is really special to me.”

Duda said the people, rather than any single match or accomplishment, will remain his strongest memory of Providence.

“You make so many friends, so many great people,” Duda said. “I’ve got to thank all my former players and everyone who helped us along the way. It was a heck of a ride.”

For Giles, the loss of the program also means losing a physical gathering place for the relationships built within it.

“You don’t have that community,” Giles said. “You don’t have the ability to make memories and make moments here in Great Falls.”

Fiedler said Duda helped shape not only the player she became, but also the person she is away from the court.

“He showed me to do everything with passion, with sacrifice, with hard work and just give everything that I have,” Fiedler said. “He is an amazing coach, and he always gave us 100%. That’s what I want to do in my life, too, with every aspect.”

As the final point ended, Duda looked around the gym at the fans, alumni and supporters who had returned for one last match. The result was not what Providence wanted, but the crowd offered a final reminder of what the program had built.

“I’m proud of all the kids that took a chance and came to a small community like this,” Duda said. “I’m proud of all the kids that stayed local and stayed at home, and just all the effort they put into making this a special place.”

The Argos still have matches remaining on their schedule, but their final appearance inside the McLaughlin Center marked the end of home volleyball at Providence.

Fiedler hopes the players who came before her, along with those who shared the court with her Saturday night, will remember to appreciate what it meant to wear an Argos uniform.

“Time, even though it sometimes feels like it’s going to take forever and it’s endless, is going to end faster than you expected,” Fiedler said. “Always give it 100% and enjoy every single moment. Just be happy for being an Argo.”

