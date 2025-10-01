Providence achieves program-record No. 3 ranking in NAIA volleyball top 25; Carroll breaks into poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Providence Argos achieved the highest national ranking in program history Wednesday when the latest NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll was released.

The Argos have won 15 consecutive matches to improve to 16-1 overall and climb to No. 3 in the poll after previously being ranked fourth. Providence's only loss came to No. 1-ranked and still undefeated Eastern Oregon.

Concordia (Neb.) is ranked second, Corban (Ore.) is fourth and Oklahoma Wesleyan is fifth. View the complete rankings.

"We are honored to earn the No. 3 ranking, the highest in program history," Providence coach Arunas Duda said in a news release. "This group is resilient, disciplined and committed to growth. We know the challenge ahead is tough, but we're ready to face every opponent's best."

Joining Providence from the Frontier Conference in the poll are Bellevue (Neb.) at No. 8 and Carroll at No. 24. Bellevue dropped from its prior No. 5 ranking, while Carroll broke into the top 25 for the first time this season. Montana Tech and Dakota State (S.D.) are just outside the top 25 in the receiving votes category.

Providence sits atop the Frontier Conference standings with a 9-0 record in league play. Bellevue is second at 7-2, followed by Montana Tech (6-3), Carroll (6-3) and MSU-Northern (6-3). View the Frontier Conference standings.

About six weeks remain in the regular season. The Frontier Conference tournament is scheduled for Nov. 13-15 at Helena, and the NAIA tournament will begin on Nov. 22.

