'Pretty awesome': Providence’s Erin Hikiji capped record-breaking career with 2nd NAIA wrestling title

GREAT FALLS — March 14 was a special day for Providence's Erin Hikiji, who with an 11-0 major decision victory became the first two-time national champion in Argo women's wrestling history.

"It's pretty awesome," Hikiji said with a laugh at UP on Friday.

The senior took home the title again at weight class 103.

"This year my finals match was a lot more exciting and I feel like it was just such a fun way to end off my career instead of just trying to get the job done," Hikiji said. "This year in the finals, I got to go out in style I guess, so that was pretty fun."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'Pretty awesome': Providence's Erin Hikiji collects second consecutive NAIA national wrestling title

Hikiji set all sorts of records in her time with the Argos. On top of being the first two-time champ, she's also the first four-time finalist, a four-time All-American and outscored her opponents this season 267-5.

But she said it was all about having fun.

"Last year I wanted to win so bad that I didn't really get to take a step back and kind of just enjoy like the process and enjoy the year," Hikiji said. "I kind of got to step back a little and kind of look at my whole team instead of just focusing on my own goals and trying to get that national title."

About the whole team, Hikiji helped lead the Argos to a fourth-place finish, which is the highest the program has ever ended.

"We had some matches that we should have won that we didn't, so there were a few points where I wasn't sure if we'd bring home a trophy," Hikiji said. "Just to be able to get it at the end, that was pretty awesome. That was one of my goals at the beginning of the year. So I'm glad to finally scratch that one off the list."

There was a lot of support for Hikiji in Wichita, Kan., where the NAIA championships took place, as she said a good amount of friends and family were in attendance.

"Flew up there and then drove from Montana. I could hear them cheering for me while I was wrestling and it was just so much fun to be able to celebrate with them," Hikiji said. "Hearing all their voices and seeing their body paint and stuff, it was so funny."

Hikiji will of course get another national championship ring, but those aren't the only two she's received in the last year.

During the men's senior night dual in January, Hikiji's now fiance, Blaze Sumiye, proposed to her.

"We had talked about getting engaged and stuff, but that was definitely not how I expected it at all," Hikiji said. "It really caught me off guard. But it was really a good proposal. He got me really good. I wouldn't have wanted it any other way now that it happened."

Now that Hikiji said she's more than likely done competing, the couple plans to move back to Hawaii where they're both originally from following graduation at UP.

"When I go back home, I'll probably wrestling a little with some of the high schoolers," Hikiji said. "I know my club coach back home really wants me to come back and train with them a little, so we'll see. But it depends if my body is able to hold up and stuff."