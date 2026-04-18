Photos: Rocky Mountain College spring football game at Herb Klindt Field

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Deven Highsmith grinds out yards during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Quarterback Jhett Schwahn drops back to throw during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Jae'sean Pete runs with the ball during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Running back Jae'sean Pete smiles during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Head coach Randy Bandelow looks on during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

The Rocky Mountain College football team huddles during its spring game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Bodie Donsbach (16) meets Deven Highsmith for a tackle during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Micah Seiffert carries the ball during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Quarterback Jhett Schwahn looks to throw during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Quarterback Garrett Deatherage calls for the snap during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Deven Highsmith throws a stiffarm during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

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