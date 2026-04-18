Photos: Rocky Mountain College spring football game at Herb Klindt Field
Deven Highsmith grinds out yards during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Quarterback Jhett Schwahn drops back to throw during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Jae'sean Pete runs with the ball during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Running back Jae'sean Pete smiles during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Head coach Randy Bandelow looks on during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports The Rocky Mountain College football team huddles during its spring game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bodie Donsbach (16) meets Deven Highsmith for a tackle during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Micah Seiffert carries the ball during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Quarterback Jhett Schwahn looks to throw during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Quarterback Garrett Deatherage calls for the snap during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Deven Highsmith throws a stiffarm during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports