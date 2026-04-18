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Photos: Rocky Mountain College spring football game at Herb Klindt Field

Deven Highsmith Deven Highsmith grinds out yards during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Jhett Schwahn Quarterback Jhett Schwahn drops back to throw during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Jae'sean Pete Jae'sean Pete runs with the ball during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Jae'sean Pete Running back Jae'sean Pete smiles during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Randy Bandelow Head coach Randy Bandelow looks on during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Rocky Mountain College football The Rocky Mountain College football team huddles during its spring game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bodie Donsbach Bodie Donsbach (16) meets Deven Highsmith for a tackle during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Micah Seiffert Micah Seiffert carries the ball during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Jhett Schwahn Quarterback Jhett Schwahn looks to throw during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Garrett Deatherage Quarterback Garrett Deatherage calls for the snap during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Deven Highsmith Deven Highsmith throws a stiffarm during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Photos: Rocky Mountain College spring football game at Herb Klindt Field

close-gallery
  • Deven Highsmith
  • Jhett Schwahn
  • Jae'sean Pete
  • Jae'sean Pete
  • Randy Bandelow
  • Rocky Mountain College football
  • Bodie Donsbach
  • Micah Seiffert
  • Jhett Schwahn
  • Garrett Deatherage
  • Deven Highsmith

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Deven Highsmith grinds out yards during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Quarterback Jhett Schwahn drops back to throw during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Jae'sean Pete runs with the ball during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Running back Jae'sean Pete smiles during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Head coach Randy Bandelow looks on during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
The Rocky Mountain College football team huddles during its spring game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Bodie Donsbach (16) meets Deven Highsmith for a tackle during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Micah Seiffert carries the ball during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Quarterback Jhett Schwahn looks to throw during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Quarterback Garrett Deatherage calls for the snap during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Deven Highsmith throws a stiffarm during Rocky Mountain College's spring football game on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Herb Kindt Field in Billings.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
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