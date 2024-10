Photos: Montana Western hosts Montana Tech in top-12 football matchup

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana Tech plays Montana Western in a Frontier Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium in Dillon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next