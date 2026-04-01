'Our guys are hungry': Montana Tech opens spring football practices following breakout season

BUTTE — Montana Tech's 2025 football campaign was one to remember.

The Orediggers stormed to the first perfect regular season in program history, claimed the Frontier Conference title and then earned their first postseason victory since 2016.

Tech's season ended in the quarterfinals to College of Idaho, but this team set a new standard for itself during that memorable run. Now entering their spring practice schedule, the Orediggers are looking to accomplish even bigger things.

HEAR FROM THE OREDIGGERS:

'Our guys are hungry': Tech football opens spring ball following breakout season

"It's great what we did last year and we're proud of that, but we know that we want to do more," said quarterback Jarrett Wilson, who threw for 2,845 yards last season and tossed 30 touchdown passes.

"We want to go longer in the playoffs," he continued. "We have goals and we're not going to get complacent."

For Tech head coach Kyle Samson, who will be heading into his seventh season at the helm, he saw what this team's potential was last season and now wants the Diggers to reach even higher.

"Our guys are hungry to get back to where we were at," said Samson. "But then we want to be better than we were last year. We want to go farther."

Tech graduated some key seniors — including offensive lineman Thomas Walkup, defensive backs Payton Gonser and Jace Thompson, and linebacker Tel Arthur — and also saw defensive lineman Anthony Okes transfer to North Dakota State with the Bison set to join the FBS ranks with the Mountain West Conference this fall.

But the Orediggers also have some important returners, including do-it-all receiver Levi Torgerson who averaged over 100 yards per game last season. He made the tough choice to forgo his last season of basketball to give himself one final semester of football eligibility.

"Super excited with coming back to play football for another year," said Torgerson. "Obviously I miss basketball, but football is all the way and I'm ready to go.

"There's definitely a standard that we've set. Every year it's been improving throughout the time that I've been here. Just improving every day, putting your foot forward."