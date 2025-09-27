Opportunistic Spencer Lehnerz, MSU-Northern beat Eastern Oregon for 1st 2025 victory

HAVRE — Spencer Lehnerz returned two interceptions for touchdowns Saturday and MSU-Northern won its first game of the season with a 23-7 victory over Eastern Oregon at Tilleman Field.

Lehnerz, who played high school football for Power-Dutton-Brady, had interception returns of 15 and 25 yards in the third quarter, helping the Lights build a 20-7 lead. The senior defensive back also led the team with nine total tackles, including three for loss and a quarterback sack.

The Lights' defense limited EOU to just 37 rushing yards. The Mountaineers' only points came on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Damian Aalona to Nathan Wachs late in the second quarter.

Quarterback Kendall O'Neill scored on a 1-yard run to give Northern a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. He finished with 107 passing yards. Roman Bradley carried 16 times for 80 yards to lead the Lights on the ground.

With the win, Northern improved to 1-4 overall. It was the Lights' first since a 19-13 victory over Rocky Mountain College in the 2024 season finale last Nov. 16, which snapped a 28-game conference losing skid.

Northern has a bye next week and will begin Frontier Conference East division play on Oct. 11 at home against Montana Tech.

