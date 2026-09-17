Now ranked No. 3, Montana Tech football looks to 'keep climbing’

BUTTE — A dominant win over rival Montana Western helped Montana Tech's football team secure its highest ranking in program history.

Following a 34-7 victory over the Bulldogs last weekend, the Orediggers climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 in the latest NAIA top 25 poll, the first time Tech — which is out to a 3-0 start — has been ranked as a top-3 team.

"It's not just this year, it's the past couple of years gaining that national recognition," said Tech head coach Kyle Samson. "So we're excited about being No. 3, now we've just got to keep climbing. We know we've got some great tests ahead of us."

HEAR FROM THE OREDIGGERS:

Now ranked at No. 3, Montana Tech football looks 'to keep climbing’

All three phases shined in Tech's win over Western, with kicker Casey Kautzman converting a pair of field goals to keep the Orediggers up by double digits, the defense surrendering just seven points a week after holding Carroll College to 14, and the offense churning out 473 yards.

The breakout performance against Western was delivered by senior running back Jamal Cariglia, a Division III transfer from the now-closed Anna Maria College in Massachusetts. The 5-11, 220-pound Cariglia piled up 204 rushing yards and delivered the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter to lift Tech's lead to 27-7 with less than eight minutes remaining.

"We were just able to establish the run early," said Cariglia, who logged 25 carries and averaged 8.2 yards per attempt. "Creating big holes by our linemen, the hogs up front. I don't even think we're anywhere near where we could be. I think we're really dangerous."

Defensively, Tech has given up just 21 points through the first three games of the season, opening their campaign with a shutout over Ottawa (Ariz.), and against UM Western allowing a lone touchdown on a 75-yard catch-and-run from Eli Nourse in which he elevated for the ball in double coverage and manage to evade both tacklers.

The success the defense has had so far has been done with a mixture of veterans and new players.

"Defensively going through fall camp we had some new guys starting in new spots and I think we really just all committed to each other," said senior linebacker Kellen Beller, who came up with a late interception against the Bulldogs and was tabbed as the Frontier Conference defensive player of the week.

"Build that chemistry and I think it's just really shown through these first few games. We've played solid teams and they've made plays, had drives. But we've been able to stop them on those drives, stop them from getting in the end zone."

The Orediggers will host Southern Oregon (1-1) this Saturday for their annual Hall of Fame game and will then travel to face fourth-ranked College of Idaho for their final non-division contest.

"I think that the biggest challenge is just not being satisfied and making sure we keep getting better," said Samson. "But very pleased with the complete performance down in Dillon. Always good to go down and get a big win against your rival in pretty dominating fashion."