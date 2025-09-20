No. 9 Montana Western pulls away in 2nd half, tops Rocky Mountain College

BILLINGS — Montana Western fell behind Rocky Mountain College 14-13 early in the third quarter, but the ninth-ranked Bulldogs rattled off 22 straight second-half points en route to a 35-21 win Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

After Luke Holcomb hit Darius Haskin up the right sideline for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Battlin' Bears their first lead of the game, Western's Michael Palandri threw a trio of touchdowns to stretch the lead to 35-14 just 3:04 into the fourth quarter.

Palandri opened with the game's first touchdown, a 3-yard scamper on the ground. After Holcomb found Eric Lira from 12 yards out to begin the second quarter to tie things up, Maclain Burckley buried field goals from 31 and 47 yards to give the Bulldogs a 13-7 halftime advantage.

Western racked up 498 yards of total offense, as Palandri threw for 350 with those three touchdowns and ran for 50 more and a score.

The Bulldogs, now 2-1, return home for a date with Dickinson State next Saturday, while 0-3 Rocky visits 2-1 Carroll College.

