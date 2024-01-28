No. 8 Montana Tech drops Rocky Mountain College, 78-61

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College was unable to slow down a streaking Montana Tech offense as it fell 78-61 at home Saturday.

Kael Robinson led a Rocky offense that was firing through the first five minutes, scoring eight early points to give Rocky a 14-13 lead.

Turnovers would hurt the Battlin’ Bears for the remainder of the half as the Orediggers forced six turnovers, which was coupled with five three-pointers and over 50% shooting for Montana Tech across the final 15 minutes of the first half, giving the Orediggers a 12-point lead at halftime.

Montana Tech continued to light it up offensively, hitting 10 of its first 14 shots in the first half to extend their lead to as large as 22 points.

The Battlin’ Bears would chip away at the deficit, drawing the Oredigger lead down to 12 at one point, but eighth-ranked Montana Tech would get the stops they needed to earn a victory in the Fortin Education Center on Saturday afternoon.

Robinson led the scoring for the Battlin’ Bears with 14. Maxim Stephens finished with 12 points and six rebounds, while Luca Brooks tallied 11 with four rebounds and two steals. Jesse Owens finished with six assists.

The Orediggers were led by 19 points from Asa Williams and 18 points from Caleb Bellach.