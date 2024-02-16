No. 8 Carroll women lock up share of Frontier crown; Saints sweep doubleheader

HELENA — Jamie Pickens had a double double of 22 points and 14 rebounds Thursday, leading Carroll College to a 62-47 victory over Providence at the PE Center.

With the victory, the No. 8-ranked Saints (20-4, 11-1) clinched at least a share of the Frontier Conference regular-season women's basketball crown. Maddie Geritz added 18 points and six rebounds while Kyndall Keller had 14 points.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Carroll's Addi Ekstrom keeps Ashlee Maldonado from getting the ball Thursday Feb. 15, 2024

Monique Carter and Kolby Pimperton led Providence (17-8, 8-4) with 10 points apiece. Keanna Salave'a had seven points and 11 rebounds for the Argos.

Carroll completed the Frontier sweep as its men's team ran away from Providence for an 89-74 victory.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Carroll College men's team pre-game versus the Argos on Feb. 15, 2024

Andrew Cook led Carroll (16-9, 10-2) with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. James Lang added 16 points and Kendall Moore added 11. Isaiah Moore came off the bench to score 10 points for the Saints.

Providence put four in double figures, led by Jevon Burton and Jaylin Reed, who each had 15 points. Davien Harris-Williams and Jake Olsen each had 14. Harris-Williams had seven assists.