No. 7 Montana Tech cruises past MSU-Northern; Orediggers run record to 7-0

HAVRE — Montana Tech's most successful start to a season continues.

Quarterback Jarrett Wilson threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns as the seventh-ranked Orediggers rolled to a 49-7 victory over MSU-Northern on Saturday afternoon.

Tech, picked to win the Frontier Conference East in the preseason, improved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in divisional play. The Northern Lights fell to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in Frontier East play.

The Orediggers struck first on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Levi Torgerson with 9:37 remaining in the first quarter. Tech added to its lead in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run from Wykece Johnson, a 26-yard field goal from Casey Kautzman and a 20-yard scoring pass from Wilson to Nick Michelotti to lead 24-0 at halftime.

Tech scored again early in the third quarter off a 1-yard touchdown run from Nate Milanowski to push its lead to 31-0 and then Wilson threw his third touchdown pass to Charlie Kirgan for a 66-yard score to push the lead to 38-0.

Northern scored its lone touchdown of the game with four seconds left in the third quarter on a 2-yard scoring run from Braydon Cline.

Kautzman then tacked on a 34-yard field goal for Tech and then Isaiah Claunch threw his first touchdown pass as an Oredigger on a 15-yard strike to Manu Melo for the final score.

MSU-Northern will play at Mayville State next week. The Orediggers, who are on a bye next week, will host the Comets on Oct. 25.

