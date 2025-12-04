No. 6 Providence sweeps No. 19 College of Idaho to open pool play at NAIA volleyball championship

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After a first-set scare, No. 6 Providence settled in for a 30-28, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of No. 19 College of Idaho in a pool-play match Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center, the final site of the NAIA volleyball championship.

The Argos, who have had a magical season that has included a 25-match win streak and a No. 1 ranking in the nation, trailed by as many as six points, 17-11, in the first set. They battled back to tie it at 20-20 but again trailed 23-21 after Mia Hutchinson put down a kill for C of I.

Providence scored the next three points of the set on a kill from Franny Martins and two from Bella Green. Green later scored set point, recording her seventh kill of the set to help Providence get the 30-28 win.

The Argos never trailed in the second set, with Green giving them a quick 1-0 lead. They led 8-2 and 18-10 en route to the 25-20 win. Green and Sadie Giles each had five kills in the set for UP, with Giles getting set point.

The third set brought another powerful Providence performance. The Argos led by as many as 14 points, 20-6, in the set and cruised to the 25-13 win.

Green finished with a match-high 13 kills to lead Providence. Giles had eight, and Martyna Fiedler added seven. Bella Thompson had 36 assists.

Cabry Taylor was in on eight total blocks for the Argos, and Kiyana Faupula had six. As a team, Providence had 14 blocks compared to six for C of I. The Yotes hit just .074 in the match, while the Argos had a .216 hitting percentage.

UP's Ellie Carlson and Araleigh Arnold each had three aces, with Arnold ending the match with a third-set ace. Carlson and Kyra Saiers had 17 digs apiece.

Hutchinson led C of I with 10 kills but had just a .094 hitting percentage.

Providence (33-2) has Thursday off while C of I (19-11) and Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) continue play in Pool F. The Argos then meet Mount Vernon Nazarene on Friday at 2:30 p.m. MT.

The winner of the pool advances to bracket play, which begins Saturday.