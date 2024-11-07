No. 6 Providence survives comeback against No. 19 MSU-Northern, wins dual 21-20

GREAT FALLS — A top-20 wrestling dual in the NAIA did not disappoint Wednesday night at the McLaughlin Center, as No. 6 Providence holds off a comeback by No. 19 MSU-Northern 21-20.

Providence was able to get up to a quick 18-0 advantage through a couple technical falls and major decisions each in the first four bouts. Although, Northern made things very interesting by winning five of the final six matches — one being a pin in weight class 197 as No. 7 Austin Vanek (MSU-N) put both the shoulders down of No. 11 Caleb Werner (UP).

In the end, it came down to the heavyweights, but a decision win then down four points was not enough for Northern to come back.

For highlights, view the video player above.