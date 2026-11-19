BUTTE — It was a preseason to remember for Montana Tech's women's basketball team.

The Orediggers, currently ranked No. 6 in the NAIA coaches' poll, went a perfect 6-0 during that span and along the way toppled four top 25 teams, including No. 10 Concordia (Neb.) and No. 2 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.).

For a team coming off its first Frontier Conference tournament title since 1984 and its first national tournament victory ever, they couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2026-27 campaign.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

No. 6 Montana Tech women's basketball rolling as Frontier Conference play looms

"I think defensively we were locked in early and it kept us in some game," said coach Jeff Graham. "We snuck away with two wins in Idaho (against Eastern Oregon and No. 22 College of Idaho) which was good. They're just starting to figure out how to win which was huge. I think just that mentality of believing they can win every game has been big."

The Orediggers graduated two key seniors last year in Liv Wangerin and Hadley Humpherys but brought in some key recruits including Missoula Hellgate product and University of Montana transfer Chloe Larsen, who quickly settled in with Tech and currently leads the Orediggers with an average of over 14 points per game.

"Just putting work in over the summer and having confidence in my abilities," said Larsen, a junior, of how she was able to make such an early impact with Tech. "And also it's a great group of girls, we work really well together. Just finding my spot and where I fit in with everyone."

The Orediggers will open Frontier Conference play on Nov. 27 as teams gear up for the second year of the expanded league which will see teams embark on a lengthy 22-game slate of conference games. The Orediggers will soon be looking to build off what was arguably their best season in program history.

"Working really hard in practice, taking the time to really prepare for these teams," said junior guard Hallie Neibauer of what Tech will need to do to prepare for league play. "It's a really long season. Just taking our time, preparing, taking it day by day."

