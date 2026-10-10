BUTTE — No. 6 Montana Tech stormed to a 2-0 start in Frontier Conference East play on a drizzly Saturday afternoon at Bob Green Field.

Quarterback Jarrett Wilson tossed four touchdown passes — two of them to Levi Torgerson — and the Orediggers shut out MSU-Northern 62-0 to remain unbeaten through their first two divisional games.

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No. 6 Montana Tech routs MSU-Northern, improves to 2-0 in divisional play

Tech surged to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and led 42-0 by halftime after which reserves played the remainder of the game.

Tech Quarterback Merek Mihelish totaled 118 rushing yards on 8 attempts while Oredigger receiver had 71 yards on 3 reception and a touchdown. Dan Larson and Isaiah Claunch also had receiving touchdowns for Tech.

The Orediggers logged 516 yards of offense to Northern's 62.

Tech now heads into a bye and will travel to Mayville State on Oct. 24 while the Lights will play at Mayville State on Oct. 17.