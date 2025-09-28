BUTTE — For the first time in program history, the Montana Tech football team is 5-0.

The sixth-ranked Orediggers built a double-digit lead and then hold off No. 25 College of Idaho for a 27-24 win Saturday at Bob Green Field.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 6 Montana Tech holds off No. 24 College of Idaho, improves to 5-0 for 1st time

After a physical first quarter, Tech broke a scoreless tie early in the second when Jarrett Wilson connected with Nick Michelotti for a 7-yard touchdown pass. After the teams traded field goals, Wykece Johnson found the end zone on a 15-yard run to push the Diggers' lead to 14-3.

But College of Idaho seemed to steal some momentum just before half. Quarterback Caden Young lofted a deep ball to receiver Travis Marieiro, who came down with a difficult 39-yard catch between two defenders at the Tech 1-yard line. That set up a Rylie Byington touchdown out of the Wildcat formation, and Tech led 14-10 at halftime.

Whatever momentum the Yotes grabbed before half quickly dissipated in the third quarter.

Young was intercepted by Dominic Umile on the Yotes' first offensive possession, and Tech was in the end zone moments later. Wilson ran 54 yards to get the ball to the C of I 11, and then hooked up with Derek Pearse for the TD.

After the Yotes went three and out, the Diggers methodically marched down the field and extended their lead to 27-10. Wilson sparked the touchdown drive with another run — this one a 20-yarder that featured the Polson product bouncing off multiple C of I defenders and carrying the ball inside the Yotes' 5-yard line. Nate Milanowski scored on the next play.

The Yotes made it interesting in the fourth, though. After Wilson lost a fumble on a sack, Young threw a 25-yard touchdown to Dylan Wolfe.

Tech's offense then went three and out, and the Young-to-Marieiro connection came up big for C of I again. Young's deep pass was deflected by a Tech defensive back, but Marieiro managed to secure the catch while falling into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown. Marieiro finished with 10 catches for 201 yards.

Johnson fumbled on Tech's ensuing possession, giving C of I the ball with 6:46 to play and down 27-24. But after Marieiro moved the chains on third down, Young was intercepted by Daymon Burns on a deflected pass. Tech's offense was able to ice the win on the following possession.

Young had 320 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-38 passing, but he had the two costly interceptions. As a team, the Yotes had just 29 yards rushing.

Wilson had 188 yards and two TDs on 15-of-22 passing to go with a game-high 108 yards rushing on 17 carries. Johnson had 66 yards on 26 carries.

Tech receiver Levi Torgerson — who had four TD receptions in last week's win at Southern Utah — had eight caches for 92 yards.

The game wrapped up non-conference play for both teams. Tech (5-0) will begin play in the Frontier Conference's East division next week against Dakota State. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm. on Oct. 4 at Bob Green Field.

C of I (3-1) will be at Simpson (Calif.) the same day to begin play in the Frontier's West division.

