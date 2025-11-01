BILLINGS — Jarrett Wilson threw for 251 yards and had a hand in four touchdowns as No. 5-ranked Montana Tech kept its perfect season rolling Saturday with a 42-13 rout of Rocky Mountain College at Herb Klindt Field.

In a game that decided sole possession of first place in the Frontier Conference East division, Wilson completed 16 of 21 passes and connected with wideout Levi Torgerson nine times for 143 yards.

Wilson threw touchdowns to Torgerson for 10 yards and Nick Michelotti for 18 yards.

Watch the highlights:

No. 5 Montana Tech rolls over Rocky Mountain to remain unbeaten at 9-0

After Rocky quarterback Trent Nobach found Eric Lira with a 20-yard scoring pass to pull the Battlin' Bears within 28-13 late in the third, Wilson scored on a 5-yard run midway through the fourth.

Wykece Johnson's 4-yard TD rush late in the fourth quarter was the dagger for the Orediggers. Johnson finished with 86 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

Nobach was 13-for-33 passing for 211 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He was also sacked three times. Montana Tech's defense held Rocky to just 33 rushing yards on 19 attempts.

With the win, Montana Tech improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the Frontier's East division. Rocky (3-5, 3-1 Frontier East) suffered its first league defeat.

