No. 5 Montana Tech pulls past No. 11 Carroll College to start season 2-0

BUTTE — Montana Tech improved its season record to 2-0 while earning its sixth straight victory over Frontier Conference rival Carroll College.

A pair of special teams scores made the difference as the No. 5 Orediggers pulled past the No. 11-ranked Fighting Saints at Bob Green Field in a non-division meeting on Saturday afternoon at Bob Green Field.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 5 Montana Tech pulls past No. 11 Carroll College to start season at 2-0

The Saints struck first on a 36-yard catch-and-run score from Kaden Huot to Peter Minnaert with 2:25 left in the first quarter. Tech then responded with a 1-yard rushing score from Jarrett Wilson to tie the game at 7-7 with 5:21 left in the second.

Then Tech's special teams gave it some breathing room. Casey Kautzman knocked in a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Orediggers up 10-7. Then midway through the third quarter, a punt from Kautzman bounced off a Carroll player and was recovered in the end zone by Alex Swenson for a touchdown to put Tech up 17-7.

Tech's Jamal Cariglia later tacked on a 1-yard rushing touchdown to boost the lead to 24-7 with 5:35 left in the third. Carroll responded with a 9-yard rushing score from Huot to cut the lead to 24-14 with 1:18 left in the third but it would be the final score of the game.

Tech (2-0) will now travel to Dillon to face No. 18 Montana Western (1-0) — which defeated MSU-Northern 49-35 on Saturday — next week. Carroll College (1-1) will host Dickinson State on Sept. 19.