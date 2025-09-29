No. 5 Montana Tech leads 4 Frontier Conference teams in NAIA football top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech is ranked fifth to lead four Frontier Conference teams in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The latest rankings were released Monday.

The Orediggers, 5-0 for the first time in program history, are the No. 5 team for the second consecutive poll as the top five didn't change. Grandview (Iowa) is still the top-ranked team, followed by Keiser (Fla.), Benedictine (Kan.) and Morningside (Iowa). View the complete rankings.

Montana Western and Carroll, who have just one loss to Tech on the season, each climbed one spot in the rankings. The Bulldogs are No. 8 this after previously being ranked ninth, while the Fighting Saints are 17th, up from last week's No. 18 ranking.

College of Idaho, another Frontier team whose only loss is to Tech, held steady at No. 25 in the poll.

Frontier Conference teams wrapped up the nonconference portions of their schedules last week. They begin play in the new East and West divisions this week. The schedule is below.

East Division

Rocky Mountain at Valley City State, 11 a.m.

Dickinson State at Mayville State, 12 p.m.

Dakota State at No. 5 Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

West Division

No. 25 College of Idaho at Simpson, 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Montana Western at Southern Oregon, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Carroll at Arizona Christian, 8 p.m.