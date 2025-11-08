No. 5 Montana Tech handles Dickinson State, remains undefeated

DICKINSON, N.D. — Jarrett Wilson accounted for three touchdowns, throwing two to Levi Torgerson, and No. 5-ranked Montana Tech remained undefeated with a 31-7 victory over Dickinson State on Saturday.

Torgerson also threw a touchdown pass — a 34-yarder to Nick Michelotti — as the Orediggers moved to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the Frontier Conference East division. Dickinson State dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in the East.

Torgerson's TD pass to Michelotti gave Montana Tech a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Wilson followed with a 45-yard touchdown run early in the second. Wilson then hit Torgerson on passes of 9 and 12 yards that went for scores before halftime as the Orediggers led 31-0 at the break.

Hudson Grovom accounted for Dickinson State's only points, a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

Wilson threw for 116 yards on 11-for-16 passing. He also had a team-high 54 rushing yards. Torgerson finished with seven receptions for 45 yards.

Montana Tech will try to finish the regular season unbeaten next week when it hosts Valley City State (N.D.) at 1 p.m. at Alumni Coliseum in Butte.

