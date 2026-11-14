No. 5 Montana Tech closes regular season in style, routs Valley City State

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Jarrett Wilson threw two touchdown passes and Anders Thompson scored two others on the ground and Montana Tech ended the Frontier Conference regular season with a 45-14 victory at Valley City State (N.D.) on Saturday.

The victory pushed Montana Tech's record to 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the Frontier East, officially clinching the outright division title. The Orediggers also earned a first-round bye for the upcoming NAIA postseason, and will host a second-round playoff game.

Valley City State ended its season with a 2-8 overall record and a 1-5 mark in the East.

Wilson threw for 146 yards on 12-of-15 passing, but it was the Orediggers' ground game that made the biggest impact. Tech rolled up 310 rushing yards on 55 carries, led by Gunnar Peterson's 73 yards and Thompson's 72. Merek Mihelish added 62 yards and Jamal Gariglia had 47 yards and a touchdown.

Montana Tech's Levi Torgerson caught six passes and hauled in a 41-yard touchdown reception early in the first quarter.. Wilson's other touchdown pass went to Kieran Netburn.

Defensively, the Orediggers limited Valley City State to 22 total rushing yards on 16 attempts. The Vikings finished with 247 yards of offense. Tech's Brett Grange returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown near the end of the first quarter to give the Orediggers a 21-0 lead.

