No. 4 Montana Tech shuts out Rocky Mountain College, is now one win from Frontier East crown

BUTTE — A battle between two teams who entered the game undefeated in Frontier Conference East play turned out to be a lopsided contest.

Montana Tech quarterback Jarrett Wilson tossed four touchdown passes and Merek Mihelish logged 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground as the No. 4 Orediggers pitched a 41-0 shutout over Rocky Mountain College at Bob Green Field on a chilly, drizzly Saturday afternoon.

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No. 4 Tech shuts out Rocky Mountain College, is now one win from Frontier crown

The Orediggers improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in divisional play with two games remaining in the regular season. A win against Dickinson State (N.D.) at home next Saturday would secure Tech its second straight Frontier Conference East title. The Battlin' Bears fell to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Tech built a 28-0 lead by halftime off a 66-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Manu Melo, a 4-yard scoring pass from Wilson to Gunnar Peterson, a 7-yard TD pass from Wilson to Isaiah Claunch and a 2-yard scoring run from Mihelish.

In the second half, Wilson added a 35-yard touchdown pass to Levi Torgerson in the third quarter and then Mihelish had a 20-yard scoring run in the fourth.

The Orediggers host the Blue Hawks on Nov. 7 while Rocky will host Dakota State.