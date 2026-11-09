No. 4 Rocky Mountain College men tuning out noise ahead of 2026-27 season

BILLINGS — Historic is the best way to describe the Rocky Mountain College men's basketball season in 2025-26.

The Battlin' Bears set program records with 31 victories and a run of 21 straight. Expectations surrounding the team are high, as the Bears were ranked No. 4 in the nation in the preseason polls, the highest ranking in program history.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

No. 4 Rocky Mountain College men tuning out noise

"Trying to ignore all that outside stuff. That's what everyone else says you need to do," guard Royce Robinson said. "Just focus on what gets us there and focus on the little things and getting better every day."

"We've got some really good guys on the team — great basketball players and good attitudes," forward Jacob Bilodeau said. "Just continuing to work and build and get better with all of them has been special to see."

There are a lot of pieces back from last year for Rocky, so the Bears have been able to hit the ground running in the early going. Bringing back numerous guys also means there’s strong cohesion among the group.

"There's a little momentum there, but you don't want to rely on that," Robinson said. "It doesn't mean anything this year. It's a new team and we have to prove everything over again. There's a target on our back. We're really a collective team this year. It's not going to be like last year where some guys are scoring in the 20s every time. We're going to win by committee and we're really going to guard. A lot of ugly games and we're going to get a lot of wins."

Rocky is in action next Tuesday at MSU Billings before their first official game on Nov. 21 against Carroll College.