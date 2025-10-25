BUTTE — Montana Tech's football team kept its best start to a season in program history rolling with a shutout performance against Mayville State (N.D.) on Saturday afternoon at Bob Green Field.

Quarterback Jarrett Wilson tossed three touchdown passes, Christian Vetter rushed for 111 yards and a score, and the Oredigger defense held the Comets to zero passing yards and intercepted two of their three passing attempts en route to a 51-0 Frontier East rout.

No. 4 Tech improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play while Mayville fell to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in league play.

No. 4 Montana Tech blanks Mayville State, runs record to 8-0

Tech led 20-0 after one quarter and built a 41-0 lead by halftime. Wilson, who also notched a rushing score, threw his three touchdown passes went to Nick Michelotti, Levi Torgerson and Derek Pearse.

Cole Graham returned a fumble for a 13-yard score in the first quarter and Wykece Johnson also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

The Orediggers now face a two-game road stretch at Rocky Mountain College and Dickinson State (N.D.) before returning home to face Valley City State (N.D.) on Nov. 15 in the regular season finale. Mayville State next hosts Dakota State (S.D.) and closes out the regular season at Rocky.

