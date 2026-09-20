No. 4 College of Idaho starts fast, blows past MSU-Northern

HAVRE — Caden Young had a hand in six touchdowns, as fourth-ranked College of Idaho breezed past MSU-Northern 59-14 Saturday at Tilleman Field.

Young started the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter, then threw TD passes to Travis Marieiro (57 yards) and Chase Brown (34) before running in another as the Yotes built a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter. C of I led 42-14 at halftime after Young threw another scoring strike to Marieiro and added his third rushing TD.

Young completed 18 of 22 passes in the game for 291 yards and three touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he carried the ball nine times for 98 yards and three TDs. Marieiro finished with five catches for 132 yards and two scores.

The Yotes rolled up 624 yards of total offense — 357 passing and 267 rushing. MSU-Northern had 257 total yards.

For the Lights, Malakhi Statler was 18-of-36 passing for 169 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Sadik Sadik had 85 rushing yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run.

College of Idaho (3-0) returns home next week for a top-five showdown with No. 3 Montana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26. MSU-Northern (0-4) plays at Eastern Oregon the same day.