No. 4 College of Idaho rolls over Rocky Mountain College 63-13

CALDWELL, Idaho — Rylie Byington rushed for 127 yards and five touchdowns Saturday and No. 4-ranked College of Idaho ran over Rocky Mountain College 63-13 at Simplot Stadium.

Byington carried the ball just 11 times, averaging 11.5 yards per attempt. He scored four of his touchdowns in the first half, including a 25-yard rush that put the Yotes ahead 35-6 with 4:25 remaining before intermission.

C of I started the scoring early in the first quarter with a special teams touchdown as Markus Powers blocked a Max Fraga punt and Trey Jorgensen returned it to the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Byington then scored C of I's next two touchdown on the ground before Rocky got on the board with a 33-yard TD run by Ty Battle.

Rocky's other score came in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard pass from Garrett Deatherage to Eric Thomas.

The Yotes outgained the Battlin' Bears 430 to 205 in total offense, which included 250 rushing yards on 35 carries. Quarterbacks Caden Young and Rex Larson combined for 180 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

C of I's defense sacked Rocky quarterbacks seven times and also forced a pair of turnovers.

The Yotes improved to 2-0 while Rocky fell to 0-2.