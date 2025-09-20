No. 25 Carroll goes on road, handles No. 11 Dickinson State 35-7

DICKINSON, N.D. — Quarterback Kaden Huot threw two touchdown passes and caught another, helping No. 25-ranked Carroll College take down No. 11 Dickinson State 35-7 on the road Saturday.

Huot found Chris Akulschin with a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Saints a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, then caught a 6-yard pass from Lincoln Holmes for a 28-7 lead in the fourth.

Later in the fourth, Huot hit Carson Ochoa with a 12-yard scoring pass to put the game on ice.

The Saints also got touchdowns runs from Peter Minnaert and Xavier Ford while improving their record to 2-1. Dickinson State, now 2-1, got its only points from Marcus Sanders pass to Semaj Clark in the third quarter.

Carroll had 30 first downs to just nine for the Blue Hawks. The Saints defense stifled DSU's running game, holding it to a net of zero yards on 18 attempts.

Carroll hosts Rocky Mountain College next week while Dickinson State will travel to play Montana Western.

