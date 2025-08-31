No. 25 Carroll shuts down MSU-Northern in defensive slugfest to open season

HAVRE — In what was a defensive struggle between No. 25-ranked Carroll College and Montana State-Northern, the Saints were able to shut out the Lights 20-0 on Saturday at Tilleman Family Field.

Northern started strong and seemed poised to score points on its first possession, but Carroll's defense forced a turnover on downs in Saints territory.

WATCH SATURDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 25 Carroll College shuts downs MSU-Northern in defensive slugfest to open up Frontier Conference play

From there, the Saints took command of the game, as new starting quarterback Kaden Huot led his team on a touchdown drive where he punched it in from 1 yard out to take a 10-0 advantage.

Up 13-0 heading into halftime, Carroll stood strong in the second half , forcing another Northern turnover on downs while the Lights were deep in Saints territory yet again.

Gunner Giulio of Carroll recorded a key interception in the second half, and a Northern muffed punt led to the Saints' second touchdown of the afternoon. Huot found tight end Ty Wilkinson to put Carroll up by the winning score of 20-0.

Up next for Carroll is its home opener against Montana Tech next Saturday, while Northern heads to Dillon for a tilt with Montana Western that same day.

