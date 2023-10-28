No. 24 Providence women defeats No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan, Argo men take down Jamestown

(Editors Note: Providence press release)

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence women's basketball program upset #4 Indiana Wesleyan 69-62 Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats (1-1) scored the first field goal of the game off a three by Klair Merrell, but layups by senior Maddy Dixon and freshman Keanna Salave'a gave the Argos (1-0) a 4-3 lead.

Indiana Wesleyan answered immediately with a fast break layup and a three-pointer by Jade Nutely to regain the lead 8-4, but an 8-0 run behind four points by sophomore McKenna Reggear gave the Argos a 12-8 edge.

The Wildcats would cut into the lead, but graduate transfer Ashlee Maldonado dribbled through the defense and found Salave'a to make it 14-13 Argos.

Midway through the second quarter the Wildcats would respond with a 13-5 run to give them a nine-point lead, but four points from Dixon and a layup from senior Kolby Pimperton brought the game back within three.

At the end of the first half, freshman Talia Lee found Salave'a for a layup as time expired to go into the break trailing 35-30.

The Argos would come out of halftime getting a quick layup to cut the Wildcat lead to three, but Nutley's second three-pointer of the game made it 38-32.

Each side would trade baskets until a 7-0 run gave Indiana Wesleyan an 11-point lead. UP would quickly answer with a three by freshman Monique Carter and a layup by Salave'a to cut the Wildcat lead to six with thirty seconds remaining in the third. As time expired in the quarter Carter would add her second three of the game to make it 52-48 going into the fourth.

Argos would begin the fourth with a breakaway chance where Maldonado found Carter for a layup and on the very next possession Maldonado followed up a miss by Salave'a with a pull-up jumper to tie the game at 52.

Midway through the fourth Carter took a Wildcats miss the length of the floor as she euro stepped her way to a layup giving UP a 58-56 lead midway through the fourth.

Argos would continue their momentum after Pimperton's sixth steal of the game led to a layup from Kalave'a and on the next possession Pimperton would call her own number and bury a three to increase the UP lead to seven.

The Argo defense would step up late in the fourth causing the Wildcats to miss four of their next five shots as the Argos maintained their seven-point edge with 30 seconds left. Maldonado would make her free throws down the stretch as UP pulled off the upset of #4 Indiana Wesleyan 69-62.

Maldonado led the way for the Argos with 21pts, 8ast, 7reb, and four steals. Salave'a added 14 points of her own and Pimperton and Dixon each added nine.

The Argos will be back in action Nov. 3 for the Holiday Inn Classic where they host Northwest University. Tip off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. in the McLaughlin Center.

The University of Providence men's basketball program defeated Jamestown University 95-79 Saturday afternoon.

The Jimmies (0-2) jumped out to an early 10-4 lead behind four points each from Jimmy Llinas and Colby Vasquez. Jamestown would not stop there scoring five of the next seven points to extend their lead to eight.

The Argos (2-0) would respond with a pair of jumpers by senior Jaylin Reed to cut the lead to two, but a three-pointer followed by an and one brought the Jimmies lead back to eight.

Each side would trade buckets but a 12-2 run by the Argos courtesy of three three-pointers by junior Kenny Curtis gave the Argos a 31-26 lead.

UP would build on their lead with baskets by junior Drayton Caoile and Reed to give the Argos a 12-point advantage. UP went into halftime on a 13-7 run leading the Jimmies 53-41. Reed led the way for the Argos in the first half with 12 points.

Jamestown came out of halftime on a 9-2 run to cut the Argos lead to seven, but with 15 minutes remaining in the half a three-pointer by Reed would stop the Jimmies run to give UP a 60-50 edge.

The Argos and the Jimmies would go back and forth until a jumper by Reed and a floater by Curtis made it 74-61.

Argos would continue to roll down the stretch with senior Davien Harris-Williams scoring on back-to-back possessions to make it 84-69.

Despite a couple late buckets by the Jimmies, the Argos would hold on to win 95-79.

Reed led the way for the Argos with 26 points and Curtis and Harris-Williams added 20 and 18, respectively.

The Argos will be back in action Nov. 4 when they host #1 The College of Idaho. Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the McLaughlin Center.

