BUTTE — Montana Tech's volleyball team rolled in its first match on its home court this season.

Payton Treadwell racked up a match high 10 kills as the No. 21 Orediggers swept through Montana Western 25-20, 25-14, 25-20 on Wednesday evening at the HPER Complex.

Tech improved to 3-0 in Frontier Conference play and to 7-3 overall. The Bulldogs dropped their first league match after starting at 2-0 and fell to 4-6 overall.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 21 Montana Tech volleyball sweeps past Montana Western

Talan Dodson, Kinnidi Willmore and Madison Biery each notched eight kills for Tech. Emmy Green led the Orediggers with 13 digs and Rhys Layton provided 21 assists.

Western was led by seven kills from Jordan Olson, 11 digs from Taylor Ketchum and 12 assists apiece from Sophie Worden and Megan Hardman.

Tech will host Bismarck State on Friday and Dickinson State on Saturday. Western will host Dickinson State on Friday and Bismarck State on Saturday.

